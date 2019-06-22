«

Take the BART survey on Antioch Station bicycle-pedestrian bridge across Hwy 4

BART is exploring interest in a bicycle-pedestrian bridge across Highway 4 to the south of the Antioch station which would connect the surrounding neighborhoods to the station.

We would like to know if you think this bridge would help you get to that station.

English Survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/28FTF2G

Spanish survey here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DBTW5NJ

¡Nos interesa su opinión! BART está explorando el interés en un puente para peatones y bicicletas sobre la Ruta Estatal (State Route, SR) 4, hacia el sur de la estación Antioch.

Nos gustaría saber si, en su opinión, este puente le ayudaría a llegar a esa estación. Por favor visite el siguiente vínculo para completar una breve encuesta.

Encuesta de ingles aqui: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/28FTF2G

Encuesta española aqui: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DBTW5NJ

