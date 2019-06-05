Man stabbed in Antioch Tuesday evening, police investigating

By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services

On Tues., June 4, 2019 at approximately 6:00 pm, a 24-year-old male victim walked into the emergency room of an area hospital with multiple stab wounds. The victim was in critical condition and provided very limited information at the time. He was transported to a local trauma center where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

It was determined the assault occurred on the street in the 1200 block of Prewett Ranch Drive. Officers are currently following up on investigative leads. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



