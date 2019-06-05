Graduations for Class of 2019 in Antioch happening this week

By Allen Payton

The six high schools in the Antioch Unified School District, plus Cornerstone Christian High School will hold their graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2019 this week.

Last night, Tues., June 4, Prospects High School (independent study) held the ceremony for their graduates at Antioch High School. Next, on Wed., June 5, Bidwell High School will hold their graduation in the Deer Valley High School Theater at 5:00 p.m. and Live Oak High School will celebrate their graduates in Antioch High School’s Beede Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School will be next, holding its graduation ceremony at the Deer Valley High amphitheater on Thurs., June 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian High School will send off their graduates also on Thurs., June 6 at 7:00 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

Deer Valley High School will hold its commencement for their graduates in the stadium on Fri., June 7 at 9:00 a.m. That will be followed by Antioch High School’s graduation later that night at 8:00 p.m. in Eels Stadium.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apologies to Prospects High School graduates for not including their ceremony in the article in the June issue. As an independent study high school the Herald was unaware there was a ceremony for the graduates. We will be running photos of the event later.



