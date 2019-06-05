County Sheriff Youth Academy sign-ups end Thursday

The deadline to sign up for the 2019 Youth Academy is this Thursday, June 6.

We are now accepting applications for the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff 2019 Youth Academy! The Youth Academy will be hosted on June 17-18 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Students participating in the program will have an opportunity to interact with local law enforcement. The Youth Academy will provide demonstrations with many different divisions and resources including Air Support, SWAT, Investigations, Communications, Marine Patrol and much more.

Interested participants must be in high school or going into high school in the 2019/2020 school year and be 14-18 years of age. Students must attend both days of the Academy and not arrive late or leave early.

If you have a child that may be interested in participating in the program, please click here.

Click on ‘YOUTH ACADEMY’ for an application. Please sign and email the completed application to csu@so.cccounty.us.

Applicants of the Youth Academy will be accepted on a first come first serve basis, so please get your applications in early!

If you have any questions, please contact Specialist Le’Reina Skidmore at lskid@so.cccoutny.us.



