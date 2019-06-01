Letter writer unhappy city hired outside agency for rebranding instead of local talent
Editor:
Antioch is a city with well over 100,000 people, some of whom are advertising, marketing, and graphic design professionals.
Question: When faced with the prospect of rebranding Antioch’s image, why did city leaders choose an outside agency? Resident professionals would have had a more vested interest in promoting their hometown, and no doubt would have done the job for a fraction of “big city agency” prices.
This is a slap in the face to local talent and an example of why “opportunity” does not live here.
Opportunity leave here!
Anne Ray
Graphic Artist
Antioch