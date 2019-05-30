In Memoriam: Fundraiser for the family of Phil “The Barber” Youngquist at Lumpy’s Friday

Phil “The Barber” Youngquist, owner of Phil’s Barber Shop in Antioch, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 25.

A fundraiser will be held for Phil’s family on Friday, May 31st from 5-8 pm at Lumpy’s Diner, Antioch at 5891 Lone Tree Way.

Dinner To Go includes: Spaghetti, salad, roll, cookie and a drink for just $20.

Any and all raffle donations appreciated. Contact Gena 925-550-3750. Let’s help this family out.

Phil was an awesome guy and a huge influence in our community! RIP Phil

All proceeds go to the family…. Please share!

Please see his obituary, below.

Philip Alexander Youngquist

June 27, 1969 – May 25, 2019

Resident of Antioch

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Philip Alexander Youngquist, 49 (Antioch, California), who passed away unexpectedly at home on May 25, 2019, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Survivor Donna of 29 yrs. marriage, Son Randy (Heather), Ellen (fiancé), David Schick, 3 grandsons, 1 step-grandson, parents Lillie Youngquist (Don Forfang), Theodore (Beverly) Youngquist, 2 brothers Thad (Kris), Lief (Deanna), 3 nephews, 1 niece.

There will be a public viewing, Friday, May 31st at 10 am – 12 pm at Higgins Funeral Home, 1310 A St. in Antioch.

Phil was a barber 20 years in Antioch and was well known in the community. He was actively involved in local fishing and hunting clubs.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 – 4 pm, Sunday, June 9, V.F.W. Antioch, CA.

Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Philip Alexander Youngquist to pay them a last tribute.



