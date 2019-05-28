11-year-old boy saved from drowning at Antioch Water Park Tuesday morning

By Sgt. Rick Smith, Antioch Police Field Services – Patrol

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:22 A.M., Antioch Police Officers responded with medical personnel from Contra Costa Fire to the Antioch Water Park facility at 4701 Lone Tree Way, for a possible drowning. The victim, an 11-year-old male juvenile, was at the park with a group for an end of the school year function. He was found by Antioch Water Park lifeguards at the bottom of one of the pools. He was pulled from the pool and medical treatment was performed by the water park lifeguards.

It is believed he had been under water for only a few minutes. He was breathing, but non-responsive when CCC Fire Personnel arrived and took over his care. The juvenile was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. As of this writing, he was awake and alert and being held for observation only.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Fox2 News screenshot of drowning rescue

