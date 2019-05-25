Delta Blitz operation on Sunday, May 26

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

With the start of boating season this weekend, the Marine Services Unit of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is hosting a Delta Blitz on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Numerous local, state, and federal agencies will be taking part in this operation and will focus on boating safety, education and enforcement in the Delta.

The ‘ABC’s of Boating’, a handbook of boating rules, is available from most boating shops. Boaters can go to the California Division of Boating and Waterways website at www.dbw.ca.gov for information on boating safety and the California Boater Card. If anyone has any questions about boating safety, please contact the Marine Services Unit at (925) 427-8507.



