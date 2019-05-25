«
Teenager shot Friday night, Antioch police seek shooter

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Friday, May 24, 2019 at approximately 7:07 pm, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to 3400 Delta Fair Boulevard (Kaiser) to a report of a male gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located the male who was suffering from a single gunshot. It was determined the shooting happened at a different unknown location in Antioch. The male was transported to a local Bay Area hospital and is in stable condition.

The male gunshot victim had limited information and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

