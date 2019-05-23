Suspect in death of woman in Antioch home Sunday identified, charged with murder

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations)

On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at approximately 2:48 AM, the Antioch Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4500 block of Big Horn Court. When Antioch Police Department Patrol officers arrived on scene, the 30-year-old female victim, from Antioch, was found suffering from numerous stab wounds. 32-year-old Hang Lin, also of Antioch, was contacted at the scene and it was determined that he was in a domestic relationship with the victim. (See related article.)

Ultimately, Lin was arrested after a coordinated effort and investigation revealed he was responsible for the victim’s death. The Antioch Police Department wishes to thank the Contra Costa County Crime Lab for their assistance with this investigation.

On Wed., May 22, 2019, this case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and Lin was charged with murder, along with a weapons enhancement for using a knife to cause the victim’s death. Lin is currently being held in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Hang Lin

