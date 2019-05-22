Antioch School Board considers four alternatives for 2020 district election maps

By Allen Payton

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 the Antioch School Board was presented with four alternative maps for the district elections in November 2020. They take into consideration racial demographics, locations of the district schools, as well as the locations of the current residence of each of the five trustees. AUSD Trustee Area Scenarios Presentation 052219

Only Trustee Ellie Householder had suggestions for the consultant from Cooperative Strategies, asking that he return with another alternative combining Scenarios 1 and 2. No one from the public spoke on the matter.

A schedule for public input on the maps is as follows:

Tuesday, May 28 – Community Meeting on Trustee Area Scenarios at the District Office at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 – Community Meeting on Trustee Area Scenarios at Black Diamond Middle School at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12 – Board Meeting: Second Public Hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios

Wednesday, June 24 – Board Meeting: Final Public Hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios, Board Consideration of Map and Change in Election Method, Public Hearing on General Waiver Request, Board Consideration of General Waiver Request.

July/August – County Committee on School District Organization Holds a Public Hearing and Considers Approval of Change in Election Method and Trustee Area Map.



Share this:

AUSD Trustee Area Scenarios Presentation 052219

AUSD Trustee Area Scenarios Presentation 052219





Trustee Area Scenario 4





Trustee Area Scenario 3





Trustee Area Scenario 2





Trustee Area Scenario 1

