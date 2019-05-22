Two young men shot, one killed at Antioch park Tuesday night

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On May 21, 2019 at approximately 10:48 PM, the Antioch Police Department responded to Sutter Delta Medical Center on Lone Tree Way for two male victims, who arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old Antioch male succumbed to his injuries at Sutter Delta Medical Center, and an 18-year-old Antioch male was transferred to a trauma center and is in stable condition at this time.

It was determined the two victims were at Memorial Field Park on Putnam Street in Antioch when at least one male approached their vehicle and started firing rounds into their car. The 18-year-old male was able to drive away and drove directly to Sutter Delta Medical Center.

The Antioch Police Investigations Unit is currently investigating this case and evidence is being collected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



