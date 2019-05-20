Memorial Day Weekend activities in Antioch May 25-27

This year Antioch is excited to host a whole weekend of enjoyment for our local community for Memorial Day.

The weekend starts off with the first eight Antioch Veterans Memorial Banners being displayed on L Street. The ceremony starts at 9:00 A.M. and will be held at the Antioch Veterans Memorial at the Antioch Marina. We also want to let people know that they can visit www.deltaveteransgroup.org to download an application for the Veteran Memorial Banner program.

Veterans Memorial Banners will be flown the length of L St. from 10th St. north to the Veterans Memorial at the entrance of the marina. A total of 34 Memorial Banners will be hung. The Memorial Banners will hang until it is torn or worn at which time the Banner will be retired by the Antioch Veterans Community with dignity and respect, the applicant will be notified at that time.

Delta Softball Tournament of Heroes (FREE Team Registration www.deltaveterans group.org) at the Antioch Community Park May 25th and 26th, 2018. Both days start at 8 A.M. Saturday there will be an Opening Ceremony at 8 A.M. on Field One. This is a co-ed double elimination tournament and is a family friendly event. You do not need to be a veteran to play. For the kids there will be a Tee-Ball Longest Hit competition (6 and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-13).

On Monday the 27th, as in the past, there will be a Motorcycle Parade from downtown to the Oak View Cemetery in Antioch, where we will hold our Memorial Day services starting at 10 A.M. This year our keynote speaker will be Disabled American Veterans Past National Commander Delphine Metcalf-Foster. Mrs. Metcalf-Foster is the daughter of a Buffalo Soldier, a retired U.S. Army 1st SGT, and the first woman to be elected as National Commander for a major veterans service organization. She will also be the first female keynote speaker for Antioch’s Memorial Day Celebration.

That will be followed by a free BBQ at the Antioch VFW hosted by the Antioch VFW Post 6435 located on the corner of E. 18th Street and Fulton Shipyard Road.

Also on Monday, the Antioch Water Park is offering free admission to active and retired military personnel with current ID. The water park is located at 4701 Lone Tree Way inside Prewett Park.



