Woman found dead in Antioch following disturbance call early Sunday morning

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations)

On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at approximately 2:48 AM, the Antioch Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4500 block of Big Horn Court. Antioch patrol officers arrived on scene and located a deceased 30-year-old female inside of a residence. The female had suspicious injuries that appeared to be the cause her death.

A 32-year-old male is being questioned as a person of interest in this homicide. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



