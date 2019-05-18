Construction to begin on Marsh Creek Road Monday

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will begin construction of the Marsh Creek Road Traffic Safety Improvements project. The project will consist of installing a centerline rumble strip, restriping of the centerline, and traffic sign replacement and upgrades along the 14-mile stretch of Marsh Creek Road between the Cities of Clayton and Brentwood. Improvements will also include a streetlight installation on a wooden pole, and two solar flashing beacons at the intersection of Marsh Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.

Construction will begin on Monday, May 20, 2019, with completion by July 1, 2019, barring unforeseen circumstances. Drivers can expect traffic delays up to 30 minutes. Work hours will be 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to minimize impacts to commute traffic.

Funding for this project is gas tax revenues provided by the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act and the Highway Safety Improvement Program funds. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.



Marsh Creek Road construction map

