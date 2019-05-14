Antioch Council approves low-income apartment complex, creating new youth services manager position

By Allen Payton

At their meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 the Antioch City Council approved creating the positing of Youth Services Network Manager and a 394-unit, affordable housing apartment complex for low-income families and seniors on E. 18th Street.

In addition, the council agreed to form an ad hoc committee to study cannabis business-related issues.

Low-Income Housing Apartments

The gated apartment complex will consist of 11 three-story buildings, located on 14.85 acres on the south side of E. 18th Street between Phillips Lane and Highway 160, and just north of Grace Bible Fellowship’s property.

The proponent, AMCAL Multi-Housing of Los Angeles, has proposed 350 units be restricted to tenants earning 60% of the area median income (AMI) and 40 units be restricted to tenants earning 50% of the AMI. That means the maximum rent they could charge would be 30% of the AMI at their respective income level. Four units will be reserved for on-site managers.

According to representatives of AMCAL who spoke at the meeting, the project meets the city’s low-income housing requirement through 2023 and the affordability requirement will last 55 years.

Social services will be provided on-site.

Youth Services Network Manager

The council approved the creation of a part-time position of Youth Services Network Manager was approved by the council. It will have a salary range of $50.00-$60.00 per hour, and not to exceed $120,000 per year. It will be funded from one-time revenue.

The position will have the following responsibilities as outlined in the city staff report:

Develop a youth services network/collaborative (including database & memorandums of understanding) of public/private agencies, nonprofits, community-based organizations that serve youth and families. Work with network to identify services gaps, redundancy, and opportunities for growth. Explore appropriate models of quality youth services and programs as prospective contractors (i.e. Drop IN Centers, Youth Uprising, Boys & Girls Club, Rise Center, Concord Youth Center, etc.) for Antioch Special focus on early gang intervention programs for kids most at-risk (roughly in 6th and 7th grade). Work with area youth groups (i.e. Antioch Council of Teens, LCAP, etc.) to identify existing teen programs. Review City’s youth programming and communication efforts to determine how to better serve youth and parents. Inventory current city facilities, city parks, etc., to determine if it is appropriate to house and/or deliver youth programming. Provide strategic guidance to City Manager and periodic updates to Youth Services Task Force Committee and City Council in the implementation of the progress of the network. Identify funding costs and prospective philanthropic opportunities in and outside of Antioch. Research current youth employment opportunities with the City to build a youth employment program that focuses on 21st century workforce skills (i.e. similar to Thousand Strong Sacramento) Identify different areas of youth development as it relates to civic engagement and participation. Examine the possibility of a parent resource center. Support the City Manager’s proposed budget allocations of $350,000 for fiscal year 2019/20 and $750,000 for fiscal year 2020/21 for additional programming. Attend community events to provide education and advice to community members on youth services. Strong written and verbal communication skills to deliver public presentations and staff reports to City Council. Prepares reports and correspondence as required. Perform related duties as required.

Councilmember Lori Orgorchock asked that working on restorative justice matters be added to the list of responsibilities, before the council unanimously approved the position.

The position will be under the supervision of the city manager.

Applicants must have a college degree with major course work in Social Work, Recreation, Public Administration, Business Administration or closely related field, and a minimum of Three (3) years of full time (or the equivalent of full time) experience in recreation, education, social work or delivery, with emphasis on community organizing.



