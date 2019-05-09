In Memoriam: Long-time Antioch resident, Yvonne Waits passes at 79

Yvonne Waits passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 4, 2019. She was born in San Francisco on November 22, 1939 to Walter and Roxie Mae Wilmot. Yvonne was a devoted wife to the late Calvin Waits for 36 years, and loving mom to her sons Charles Warren, Jr. (Claudia), Russell Warren (Cheryl) and the late Carl Warren. She was a caring grandmother to Sarah Warren, Jason Warren (Megan), Angelica Warren and Katelyn Warren-Murray (Victor). She was a loving sister of Roberta Wagner and the late Larry and Walter Wilmoth, Norma Fava, Shirley Hill and Patricia Regan.

Yvonne was a proud resident of Antioch for 29 years, and a member of The Bay (Calvary Temple) Church and enjoyed playing Bunco with her card group. A special thank you to The Bay Church for their prayers, Vitas Hospice, and the gentle, compassionate care provided by her caregivers.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Bay Church (Calvary Temple) on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 a.m., 4725 Evora Road, Concord, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Yvonne’s name to VITAS Hospice at Vitas.com.



Yvonne Waits obit

