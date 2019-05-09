Delta Learning Center to hold ribbon cutting, “passing the torch” celebration May 15

The Delta Learning Center is honoring the twelve-year legacy of Tara Schleder McKnight, Executive Director of the Delta Learning Center, as she passes the torch to the new Executive Director, Shannon Starzyk. McKnight is leaving her position to join her husband who has moved his golf accessory business to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Under McKnight’s leadership the DLC expanded its support from foundations with continued support of local service organizations. The DLC was also able to offer tuition assistance to low income students; this flexibility is at the heart of the Delta Learning Center’s mission. As a service organization this has allowed the DLC to truly address individual family needs and provides a unique and valuable service to our community. Most other local tutoring options are businesses as opposed to nonprofits – or tutor with non-credentialed volunteers in group settings. During the great recession the Delta Learning Center came close to closing its doors – but the dedicated staff under McKnight’s leadership and board came up with creative ideas and grants that kept the DLC solvent.

Shannon Starzyk comes to the Delta Learning Center as a parent of three children who have benefited from the DLC’s program. Starzyk has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from San Jose State University, a Masters of Social Welfare in Child/Adolescent Social Welfare Policy at UCLA, Manga Cum Laude and has pursued a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at Saint Mary’s College of California. Starzyk has numerous training certifications. She is the owner operator of Starzyk Instruction Services, which provides training to Public Service Safety instructors throughout the State of California. Starzyk is the widow of a Martinez police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The Delta Learning Center is Contra Costa County’s only nonprofit tutoring center with one on one tutoring and fully credentialed teachers. Since its start in 1976, more than 25,000 students have enrolled at DLC for help with their education. This is the 30th Anniversary of moving into to their building, which was specifically designed for tutoring and built by donations from the East County Community. Over the years DLC has been supported by grants from foundations and local business, gifts from service clubs and individuals, the City of Antioch and nominal fees for service.

The ribbon cutting and pass the torch ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at 275 W. Tregallas Road, across from the Post Office, in Antioch. The entire community is invited to stop by, particularly past board members, clients and supporters.



Share this:



Delta Learning Ctr flyer

