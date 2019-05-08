Recreation activities roll to Antioch parks this summer

Kids and families will enjoy “Rollin’ with Rec” this summer during community events and special pop-up recreation programs scheduled at City parks around town. Thanks to one-time revenue funds and a joint public agency partnership with Tri-Delta Transit, the City of Antioch now has a mobile recreation bus that will visit City parks and community events. Sports equipment, large size games such as Jenga, arts & crafts, and a host of other recreation goodies will travel in the van so that kids can enjoy outdoor fun and healthy activities close to home.

City officials will introduce and unveil the bus at the Recreation & Health Expo on Saturday, May 11, 2019. A ribbon-cutting will take place that day at 9:45 am at the Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way. All residents are invited to come join City Officials and get a sneak peek at the van.

For more information about summer programs and the mobile van, call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



Share this:



rollinwithrecA

