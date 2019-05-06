Biker dies in solo motorcycle collision in Antioch Sunday evening

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, May 6, 2019 at approximately 5:25 pm, Antioch Police Department Officers were dispatched to E. 18th Street near Terrace Drive regarding a solo motorcycle collision. Upon arriving on scene Officers located the motorcycle on the south sidewalk of E. 18th Street with extensive damage.

Officers found the motorcycle driver had been ejected from the motorcycle during the collision and had died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation appears to indicate excessive speed as the most likely cause in this collision at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



