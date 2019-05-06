«
»

Biker dies in solo motorcycle collision in Antioch Sunday evening

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, May 6, 2019 at approximately 5:25 pm, Antioch Police Department Officers were dispatched to E. 18th Street near Terrace Drive regarding a solo motorcycle collision. Upon arriving on scene Officers located the motorcycle on the south sidewalk of E. 18th Street with extensive damage.

Officers found the motorcycle driver had been ejected from the motorcycle during the collision and had died from his injuries.   The preliminary investigation appears to indicate excessive speed as the most likely cause in this collision at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 6:47 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-replow