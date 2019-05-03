«
Man shot in Antioch Friday night, police seek two suspects

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Friday, May 3, 2019, at approximately 9:36 pm, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. 7th Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 49-year-old male suffering from two gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local Bay Area hospital and is listed in stable condition. Two suspect shooters were seen fleeing the area prior to police arrival and were not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

