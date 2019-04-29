«

Antioch Police nab 7 suspects with guns during enforcement detail on Saturday

Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police

Officers came in on Saturday, April 27 to conduct a proactive enforcement detail, and what a day they had! That day’s enforcement efforts lead to seven arrests being made and 3 guns, including a rifle, being taken off the streets! Of those taken into custody, five were gang members as well. All seven suspects will be facing various weapons charges.

Enforcement efforts like today’s have been a regular occurrence in recent weeks, and with how successful they’ve been, will be continuing into the foreseeable future.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Suspects with guns


This entry was posted on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at 11:26 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

cuirie-replow