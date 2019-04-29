Antioch Police nab 7 suspects with guns during enforcement detail on Saturday

By Antioch Police

Officers came in on Saturday, April 27 to conduct a proactive enforcement detail, and what a day they had! That day’s enforcement efforts lead to seven arrests being made and 3 guns, including a rifle, being taken off the streets! Of those taken into custody, five were gang members as well. All seven suspects will be facing various weapons charges.

Enforcement efforts like today’s have been a regular occurrence in recent weeks, and with how successful they’ve been, will be continuing into the foreseeable future.



Suspects with guns

