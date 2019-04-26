National Prescription Drug TAKE BACK in Antioch, throughout county Saturday, April 27

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, local police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal at the following sites. The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps, only pills, patches, and liquids sealed in their original container. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

-Antioch Police Department, Front Lobby, 300 L Street, Antioch, CA

-Brentwood Police Department, 9100 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, CA

-Danville Police Department, 510 La Gonda Way, Danville, CA.

-Lafayette Police Department, 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA

-Orinda Police Department, 22 Orinda Way, Orinda, CA

-Pittsburg Police Department, 65 Civic Avenue, Pittsburg, CA

-San Ramon Police Department, 2401 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA

-Office of the Sheriff Muir Station, 1980 Muir Road, Martinez, CA.

(Field Operations Building)

-Office of the Sheriff Bay Station, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond, CA.

(West County Detention Facility)

-Office of the Sheriff Blackhawk, 1092 Eagle Nest Lane, Danville, CA

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back event, go to the DEA Office of Diversion Control website at: www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.



