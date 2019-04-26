Following violent struggle police arrest nude man inside Antioch church on Thursday

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On April 25, 2019 at approximately 1:59 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the Most Holy Rosary Church at 1313 A Street in Antioch, for reports of a nude male inside the small chapel. As the first officer arrived on scene, he observed a fully nude adult male running through the parking lot. This male was later positively identified as 28-year-old Pedro Mares. Mares was acting erratically and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Mares briefly ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and then back into the chapel.

Additional officers were arriving on scene to assist and they entered the chapel in order to locate Mares. Mares was contacted inside the chapel. Mares continued to act erratically and ignored the officers’ commands. A violent struggle ensued as officers attempted to detain Mares, who was exhibiting extreme strength and no apparent reaction to pain. Three officers were eventually able to overpower Mares and place him into handcuffs. Two of the officers sustained minor to moderate injuries during the struggle.

After being treated at a local hospital, Mares will be booked at County Jail for PC 69 – Resisting arrest by violence and HS 11550(a) – Being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)7782441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Most Holy Rosary church

