Antioch couple raising funds for heart transplant for woman who received their son’s heart 21 years ago

By Allen Payton

Not long after Antioch Real Estate Broker Rick Fuller started dating his wife Jennifer, she lost her only son, Deon to meningitis in 1998 at the age of four. The couple donated Deon’s organs which saved the lives of four others. A two-year-old girl named Malysa was the recipient of Deon’s heart. Now, 21 years later, that heart is failing and Malysa is need of another transplant.

The Fullers weren’t supposed to know who received their son’s heart. But, a year later Jennifer met Malysa. Then eight years later, Jennifer felt her son’s heart beating in Malysa’s chest. Now, having learned of her need for another heart, since transplants usually only last for three to 10 years, the Fullers have launched an effort to help raise the $100,000 needed to cover Malysa’s medical care.

In order to be listed for a second transplant, her family must raise the required funds needed to pay all expenses not covered by insurance. The largest expense being the requirement to relocate Malysa Logan and a full-time caregiver to the Stanford area for an unknown period of time following the transplant.

“I gave life to my Sweet Boy Deon 26 years ago today and I would be amiss if I did not share that we have been working on giving life once again,” Jennifer posted on Rick’s Facebook on April 24. “Through Malysa, Deon’s heart has beat these last 21 years and now she is in need of another heart transplant.”

“Over $53,000 has come in, in less than two months,” Rick shared. “She told us in February that the heart she received from Deon was failing. When she was a child there were several grants that covered the costs. But now that she’s an adult there are no funds for her. That’s when we stepped up and launched our effort in March.”

A donation website has been set up at www.malysasheart.com.

In addition, a fundraiser, hosted by the Rotary of the Delta-Antioch, will be held this Saturday, April 27 at Afrique Restaurant in Antioch. The “Have a Heart” event will run from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the restaurant is located in the Orchard Square at 2370 Buchanan Road. (See flyer above) Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“We’re real appreciative about people in our community, coming along side and helping. So, we’re super excited to be a part of that,” Jennifer said.

To learn more about Malysa, her first transplant, her current donor and her need for a new transplant by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/malysasheart/. You may also contact Rick Fuller at info@rickfuller.com.

To see more, watch the NBC Bay Area TV news report about the Fuller’s efforts to help Malysa and the video the couple posted on Jennifer’s Facebook page, on Tuesday night.



Rick & Jennifer Fuller





Jennifer Fuller of Antioch, left with Malysa Logan of Modesto.





HAVE A HEART FLYER

