Travis Credit Union to host free document shredding and identity theft protection advice April 27

Travis Credit Union, in partnership with Data-Safe, invites local individuals and small businesses to take the first step in identity protection: If you don’t need it, dispose of it…responsibly.

The free community service will take place on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at Travis Credit Union’s Slatten Ranch Branch, located at 5819 Lone Tree Way in Antioch where expert advice and resources for protecting personal information from ID thieves will be made available to the public. Free on-the-spot document shredding and prescriptive advice for protecting personal identity from ID thieves will also be provided. In addition, the Antioch Police Department has been invited to be on site to answer any questions on Fraud Prevention.

Area residents and small businesses could bring up to three boxes or paper grocery bags of documents to be shredded as well as take home the tips and resources they need to help protect their confidential information.

“Shredding sensitive paper documents is an important first step, but it doesn’t end there,” said Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union. “That’s why Travis Credit Union will also distribute important advice and simple steps everyone can take to prevent ID theft in their daily lives, both online and off.”

Last year alone, 16.7 million Americans became victims of ID theft, a record high compared to the previous year, according a report from Javelin Strategy and Research. The report notes that the majority (56 percent) of ID theft occurs when the thief had direct contact with the victim’s personal information, through a stolen or lost wallet, rifling through a personal mailbox or trashcan, or even lifting documents from inside a home or business.

“This is largely a crime of access,” added Nelson. “Our goal here is to make personal information less accessible and empower people to be their own first line of defense against identity theft.”

Headquartered in Vacaville, California, Travis Credit Union is a not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution serving those who live or work in Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Napa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Sonoma, Colusa, and Merced Counties. Currently, Travis Credit Union is the 14th largest credit union in California, with more than 203,000 members and more than $3 billion in assets. As one of the leading financial institutions in Solano, Contra Costa, Yolo, Napa, and Merced Counties, Travis Credit Union’s strength lies in its faithful commitment to its members; its solid, secure history; and its long-standing track record of dedicated service.

For more information call Travis Credit Union 1-800-877-8328.



Share this:



document shredding

