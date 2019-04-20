«
With help of K9 officer, Antioch police arrest man for multiple weapons violations Thursday morning

Antioch K9 Officer Purcy with the gun found Thursday morning, April 18, 2019. Photos by APD.

Suspect arrested by Antioch Police on April 18, 2019.

Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 around 3 a.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance involving a man with a gun in the area of Aster Drive. Officers located the man walking away into a nearby apartment complex and were able to quickly catch up and detain him.

During a search of the area K9 Purcy located a .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine in a nearby bush.

The man was arrested for multiple weapons violations and K9 Purcy was rewarded with his favorite toy.

