With help of K9 officer, Antioch police arrest man for multiple weapons violations Thursday morning

Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 around 3 a.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance involving a man with a gun in the area of Aster Drive. Officers located the man walking away into a nearby apartment complex and were able to quickly catch up and detain him.

During a search of the area K9 Purcy located a .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine in a nearby bush.

The man was arrested for multiple weapons violations and K9 Purcy was rewarded with his favorite toy.



Share this:



arrested suspect 4-18-19





K9 Purcy & gun

