Antioch adds another officer to the police force

By Antioch Police Department

On Monday, we welcomed Officer Ashley Crandell. Ashley was raised in Roseville and graduated from Wood Creek High School. After graduating High School, Ashley moved to the Bay Area and attended Contra Costa Community College. While in college, Ashley worked for the Contra Costa Community College District Police Department as a Police Aide. Ashley earned her Associates degree in Administration of Justice and graduated with honors.

Ashley attended Alameda County’s Police Academy and was a Deputy Sheriff for Alameda County for two years prior to joining the Antioch Police Department.

In her free time, Ashley enjoys hiking and backpacking, reading, and spending quality time with her family.

A fun fact about Ashley is that she has no fear of heights and is fascinated by bears. While backpacking, in Yosemite she got to see a mother bear and two cubs up close.



Officer Ashley Crandell & Chief Brooks

