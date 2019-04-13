Brentwood Police arrest two Antioch juveniles for stolen car, other crimes
By Brentwood Police Department
Posted on Facebook April 9, 2019
Recently an alert citizen notified dispatch of a suspicious vehicle driving around in their neighborhood. Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle and while contacting the occupants of the vehicle, officers observed a suspected firearm inside the vehicle. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and the suspected firearm was found to be a replica. Metal knuckles were located on the driver.
During the investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Antioch and was later reunited with the owner. Two of the occupants were arrested without incident and charged with various crimes. The third occupant was released. All three individuals were juveniles from Antioch.
the attachments to this post:
Stolen car recovered, replica gun, metal knuckles