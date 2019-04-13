Furry Friends Pet Relief to hold 4th Annual Benefit Dinner May 4

All the proceeds of this event goes to support our organization. We help thousands of pets in Contra Costa County and surrounding areas. We want to make sure that pets are healthy with basic preventative medical care, free food, and getting them fixed as well. In times of natural disaster our team deploys to affected areas to assist fire victims with their pets. Come out and support a great cause, get your tickets at https://ffprbenefit2019.eventbrite.com

Furry Friends Pet Relief has recently moved to downtown Antioch located at 516 West 2nd Street. Feel free to stop in and say “Hi” Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.



Furry Friends Mexican Buffet 05-04-19

