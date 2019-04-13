«
»

Antioch Police arrest drug dealers with help of K9 officer

Antioch Police K9 Officer Kona and drugs she helped discover. Photos by APD

A gun, money and more drugs K9 Officer Kona helped discover.

By Antioch Police Department

Tuesday (April 9, 2019) was a very good day for the Antioch Police Department, while not being a very good day for a couple of suspected drug dealers. Early in the afternoon, Officer Smith and his K9 partner, Kona, responded to assist on a traffic stop. Kona was utilized for her ability to locate narcotics and alerted on the vehicle stopped. She was then able to pinpoint an area of the vehicle and approximately 2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was located, hidden in the vehicle.

Then, late Tuesday night, graveyard officers responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Rockwall Way. As it turned out, this appears to have been a narcotics transaction gone awry. A male subject involved was found to be in possession of an ounce of suspected cocaine, an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, over a half pound of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and a large amount of cash.

Both suspects from both incidents were sent to the main detention facility in Martinez for several different felony charges.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Drugs, gun & money 04-09-19


K9 officer & drugs


This entry was posted on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 9:31 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

sprang-feminacy