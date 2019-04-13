Antioch Police arrest drug dealers with help of K9 officer

By Antioch Police Department

Tuesday (April 9, 2019) was a very good day for the Antioch Police Department, while not being a very good day for a couple of suspected drug dealers. Early in the afternoon, Officer Smith and his K9 partner, Kona, responded to assist on a traffic stop. Kona was utilized for her ability to locate narcotics and alerted on the vehicle stopped. She was then able to pinpoint an area of the vehicle and approximately 2 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was located, hidden in the vehicle.

Then, late Tuesday night, graveyard officers responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Rockwall Way. As it turned out, this appears to have been a narcotics transaction gone awry. A male subject involved was found to be in possession of an ounce of suspected cocaine, an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, over a half pound of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and a large amount of cash.

Both suspects from both incidents were sent to the main detention facility in Martinez for several different felony charges.



Share this:



Drugs, gun & money 04-09-19





K9 officer & drugs

