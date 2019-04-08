Antioch Historical Society to hold their Spring Dinner Thursday, April 18

The Antioch Historical Society will hold their Spring Dinner on Thursday, April 18 at the Antioch Historical Museum, 1500 West Fourth Street.

A presentation will be made entitled “El Campanil Theatre It’s Past, Present & Future” by Rick Carraher, Executive Director of the theatre.

The event includes a dinner catered by Lone Tree Golf & Event Center of green salad, chicken piccata or beef burgundy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll, butter and dessert.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are just $20 per person and available at the museum during their hours on Wednesdays or Saturdays, or you can mail a check made payable to “Antioch Historical Society” and mail it to 1500 W. Fourth Street, Antioch, CA 94509 by April 12.

For more information visit www.antiochhistoricalmuseum.org or call (925) 757-1326.



