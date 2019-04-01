CHP investigates another Highway 4 shooting, in Martinez Saturday night, no injuries

Descriptions of shooter and driver provided by victims

By Brandon Correia, Public Information Officer, CHP-Contra Costa

Late last night on Saturday, March 30 just before midnight at 11:57pm, CHP was advised of a possible freeway shooting that occurred on HWY-4 W/B between Franklin Canyon and McEwen Road, just outside of Martinez.

Upon CHP arrival, the victim vehicle, a silver Nissan Maxima, was parked on the right shoulder with two apparent bullet holes in the windshield. The two victims in the Nissan, an adult male driver and an adult female passenger, we’re thankfully not injured and awaiting CHP‘s arrival and were cooperative throughout the entire investigation. The suspect vehicle fled the area.

We have learned through the victims the following; They were traveling on HWY-4 W/B when possibly a newer model white Toyota Corolla (or a similar style vehicle) quickly approached the back of the Nissan, began tailgating them, and then moved to pass on the left side, as the Nissan began to slow.

The victim driver related the passenger of the suspect Toyota began yelling and screaming at them. The male victim then slowed and parked the Nissan on the right shoulder in an attempt to allow the suspect to pass but the suspect vehicle also stopped on the right shoulder & parked in front of the Nissan. Then the male victim related bullets were fired at them from the passenger side window of the suspect Toyota, striking the Nissan windshield. Luckily the male and female victim both ducked below the dash and we’re not injured. Then the suspect vehicle fled the area.

The suspect passenger is described as a white male adult between 35-40 years old, bald, w/ tattoos on his face and right arm. The driver is described as possibly a mixed ethnicity adult male between 30-35 years old, with short black hair.

This incident is still under investigation and we do not have any further details or information to release.

We cannot predict when criminals are going to commit these crimes but what we can do, is a thorough investigation in which you can possibly assist us. We’d like to advise the public of these TIPS if you witness or have information regarding any freeway shooting;

1 – Know which freeway you’re on with your direction of travel, and nearest offramp

2 – Try to get a make, model and color of the suspect vehicle, and a full license plate if possible

3 – Try to get a description of the suspect or suspects, male or female, approximate age, ethnicity, clothing description, identifying marks or tattoos, etc.

If you have any information regarding this incident on HWY-4 from last night, please contact Contra Costa CHP at 925-646-4980. Or you can also call our 24-hr Tip Line at 707-917-4491.



