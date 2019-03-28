Man dies in solo crash on Deer Valley Road Wednesday afternoon

Ejected from vehicle

By CHP Contra Costa

On Wednesday, March 27, at about 3:15 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised by Antioch Police Department of an overturned solo vehicle collision on northbound Deer Valley Road, north of Empire Mine Road, with the driver ejected from the vehicle. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, and with the help of an independent witness, it was determined that a silver Ford Expedition had overturned and the solo male driver (62-year-old man from Antioch) had been ejected. The male driver was transported by Ambulance to a local hospital but unfortunately pronounced deceased upon arrival. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of his identity.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the solo male driver of the Ford was at an undetermined speed and unable to stay on the roadway through a curve and veered off the roadway, which subsequently overturned and fully ejected the male driver (who was not wearing a seatbelt). Upon emergency personnel arrival, the driver was transported by ambulance but ultimately pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this collision but is still under investigation. If anyone else witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



Share this: