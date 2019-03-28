Following police chase from Pittsburg to Richmond, man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at driver in Antioch and Pittsburg

By Corporal Steve McElroy #2500, Antioch Police Field Services Burea

On Wednesday, March 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Antioch Police officers responded to the 4500 block of Delta Fair Blvd. regarding a 35-year-old male who had reportedly been shot or shot at. The victim then reported the incident himself to the police and indicated that he was following the responsible party in his vehicle into the City of Pittsburg.

While the victim was still on the phone with Antioch Police Dispatch, he reported the responsible party was shooting at him again in the City of Pittsburg. Pittsburg police officers arrived in the area and were flagged down by the victim, who pointed out the responsible vehicle to them. While trying to stop this subject, the driver fled and ultimately led Pittsburg police on a vehicle pursuit into the City of Richmond, where he eventually pulled over and was arrested without incident.

The victim was found to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. Evidence of a shooting and a firearm were discovered at the Pittsburg shooting scene. The responsible party, a 39-year-old male, was transported back to the City of Pittsburg where Antioch police officers took custody of him. He was later booked into the county jail in Martinez on multiple felony charges.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



