Following foot chase Antioch man arrested for auto theft, loaded gun found in car

On Monday, March 18, 2019, at 8:44 A.M. an Antioch Officer located an occupied reported stolen vehicle parked in an apartment complex near Cavallo Road and East 18th Street. As the officer was approaching the vehicle, the driver fled on foot through the back of the complex and into an adjacent field. The subject was last seen entering a nearby business, but never seen exiting. It was determined he was hiding on the roof of the business. Officers in the area were quick to setup up a perimeter.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle the subject had fled from. Officers were able to identify the subject as 34-year-old Dupree Straughter. Straughter is known to Antioch PD for prior weapons arrests and had an active Felony Warrant for his arrest. A witness in the business believed he had seen Straughter holding a possible weapon in his hand. Due to this, officers evacuated and secured the business.

Officers were able to get a visual of Straughter on the roof and after a short time, he surrendered peacefully. Straughter climbed down and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the roof and the suspect did not locate any additional weapons. Straughter was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on his warrant and other Felony Charges. No one was injured during this incident.

