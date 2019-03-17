Antioch woman dies in Highway 4 crash in Concord, bullet holes found in driver side door Saturday afternoon

By CHP-Golden Gate Division

At approximately 2:25 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, CHP – Contra Costa Area was advised of a silver Honda that collided into the guard rail on Highway 4 eastbound at Port Chicago Highway. While units were in route another caller advised the vehicle ended up on the Willow Pass Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.

Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined the vehicle drove off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. The solo 25-year-old female driver, Destinee Shaharisha – Jenae Hillery, a resident of Antioch was pronounced deceased on scene.

While units were investigating the scene, bullet holes were located on the driver side door. This investigation is ongoing, any further details will be released at a later time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or witnessed it take place, they are encouraged to contact CHP investigators at 707-917-449.



Share this:



Destinee Hillery from FB 6-8-17





CHP Investigation

