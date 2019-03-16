Antioch man arrested early Saturday for possessing, manufacturing and selling illegal guns

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Department Field Services

On March 16, 2019 at approximately 6:00 AM, the Antioch Police Department served a search warrant in the 200 block of J Street. The search warrant was related to an investigation into a subject named Terry Ferguson, who was suspected of possessing, manufacturing, and selling illegal firearms from the location. The Antioch Police Department SWAT Team assisted in serving the search warrant due to the nature of the investigation.

During the service of the search warrant, several subjects, including Ferguson were detained at the residence. Detectives conducted a search of the residence and Ferguson’s bedroom, where they located the various firearms pictured below. Detectives located additional evidence indicating Ferguson was manufacturing unregistered, fully automatic handguns and rifles.

Ferguson is a convicted felon, currently on CDC parole for robbery, and on county probation for possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm. Additionally, Ferguson had a felony warrant for his arrest. Ferguson was booked at County Jail for a variety of weapons related charges including being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of prohibited firearms, and illegally manufacturing and selling firearms.

illegal guns confiscated

