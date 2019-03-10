Two men shot, one dead in Antioch Saturday night

By Lieutenant J. Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, March 9, 2019 at approximately 9:12 pm, Antioch police officers responded to West 19th Street near “D” Street on the report of several gunshots in the area. While officers were responding, dispatchers received information that two subjects had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim in the street, and a 20-year-old male gunshot victim near the front of a residence.

Officers immediately provided first aid to the victims until ambulance and Contra Costa County Fire paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported both victims to a local area trauma center. The 25-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 20-year-old victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and was not located. Currently, this homicide is under investigation and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



