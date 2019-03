Eat, Drink & Love for Special Olympics Northern California. Antioch Police Department will serve as celebrity host and wait staff to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes. Tips received will go directly to Special Olympics Northern California. Join us and APD for this amazing cause on Tuesday, March 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill at 1 Marina Plaza in Antioch.



