Deer Valley High’s Business Tech Academy honored as Distinguished Academy

It’s an elite group, which Deer Valley’s Business Technology Academy now belongs. The DV team was recently named a 2019 California Partnership Academies Distinguished Academy.

The good news recently came from the California Department of Education. The congratulatory letter noted after more than “30 years of commitment to the implementation of high-quality educational programs mixing core academics and career technical education for thousands of California’s at-risk high school students, this is the fourth time this honor has been bestowed and will be imparted to less than 2% of the CPAs.”

“I am extremely proud of our team and, especially, our students,” said Kristofor Freeman, Business Technology Academy Lead. “While all of our CTE classes are fantastic, at the end of the day, it was our amazing students in The Den and the Virtual Enterprise class that impressed the review team with their hard work and exceptional skills.”

The letter added that all 406 CPAs were “scrupulously reviewed.” Then each making the first cut were visited by experts in the Partnership Academy to “review and certify each component of the model for quality of implementation.”

It also stated that the “dedication, professionalism and compassion required to develop and implement a program achieving (all requirements) is without parallel in education. … You (and your academy) stand among the best of the best. It’s truly an accomplishment worth celebrating.”

The vision of the academy is to ensure students are educated for the jobs of the 21st century through work based learning projects and simulations, access to technology, and the development of professional characteristics.

The mission of the Business Technology Academy is to promote learning relevant to both a technical and academic education. It also further develops the knowledge, skills, and dispositions that will enable students to be successful in school and beyond.



