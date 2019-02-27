Next Antioch Neighborhood Cleanup Saturday, March 2

From Antioch Police Department

Our 96th Neighborhood Cleanup will be held on March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. We will be cleaning the neighborhoods around Fremont Elementary School at 1413 F Street. (See map area below). Our cleanup events are a great way to show your civic pride, help your community, and make a difference in these neighborhoods.

Please consider joining our VIPS, police department staff, and community volunteers on March 2nd and be part of the change you want to see in our city. We hope to see you there!



Share this:



Cleanup Map





Neighborhood Cleanup 03-02-19

