Cornerstone Christian boys’ varsity basketball team wins NCS championship

The Cornerstone Christian School Cougars varsity boys basketball NCS Championship team. Photo from Cornerstone’s Facebook page.

By Allen Payton

Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian School boys’ varsity basketball team won Saturday’s North Coast Section championship game against Jewish Community of the Bay Area from San Francisco, by a score of 66-53. It’s the first time the Cornerstone Cougars have won NCS.

The game was played at Cornerstone against the visiting Wolves and the win has earned the Cougars a spot in the state tournament.

The game was a part of the “NCS/Les Schwab Tires Boys Basketball Championships – Division 6 “ tournament. To see the results of each of Cornerstone’s games this season click here.

Cornerstone NCS Champions


