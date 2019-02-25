Hayward woman dies in crash on Highway 4 in Antioch early Saturday morning

By CHP-Contra Costa

Early this morning at about 2:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle collision on the L Street off-ramp from eastbound HWY-4.

Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that a 2011 Toyota Corolla was driven off the roadway and into the metal guardrail on the off-ramp. The solo female driver was unresponsive and transported by ambulance but unfortunately was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of her identity.

In the initial investigation, it appears that the solo female driver (42 years old from Hayward) of the 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on HWY-4 at an undetermined speed and then exited on the L Street off-ramp. For unknown reasons she veered the Toyota off the roadway and drove into the metal guardrail, causing major damage and injury. Upon emergency personnel arrival, she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased once at the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision as it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



Share this: