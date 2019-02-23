Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian boys basketball team to play at home for NCS championship game tonight

By Allen Payton

Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian School Cougars varsity boys basketball team won their way to the North Coast Section Division VI Championship game at home, tonight Saturday, Feb. 23 against the Jewish Community High of the Bay Area Wolves.

Cornerstone beat the El Sobrante Christian Eagles 88-44 in Round 1, then beat the Emery Spartans 81-62 in Round 2. Then during the semi-finals on Wednesday night at home, the Cougars beat the Mendocino Cardinals 67-51.

The winner of the game was guaranteed a spot in the NorCal tournament. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students. The school is located at 1745 E. 18th Street in Antioch.

Check AntiochHerald.com later for the results.



Cornerstone basketball team

