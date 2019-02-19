Antioch Police ask public’s help in identifying suspects in August murder of teen, shooting of another

By Sgt. James Stenger, Antioch Police Investigations Supervisor

On August 19, 2018 at 3:27 am, Antioch Police patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of San Jose Drive for a shooting where two people were shot in the parking lot. Officers located 19-year-old Anthony Singh in his vehicle suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. A second male, whose identity being withheld for safety reasons, was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Video was located at a gas station on Somersville Road in Antioch during the investigation. The video depicts a late model silver Dodge Charger with black racing stripes. The video also shows a male suspect who hides behind the Charger as Singh’s vehicle passes the gas station. The male enters the car, shuts off his lights and follows Singh to the murder scene.

Included is a still image of the suspect driver, wearing a distinct red sweater with what appears to be yellow silhouettes of people on the front of the sweater.

During the investigation it was determined that there were two suspects associated with the Dodge Charger and this murder. Two forensic sketches were developed during this investigation.

APD homicide investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the Dodge Charger or the suspects depicted in the forensic sketches. Please contact Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923 if you have any information regarding Anthony Singh’s murder or can identify the suspects or suspect vehicle.

This information is made available by the Investigations Division. Any further inquiries into the status of this case should be done through Detective Gonzalez at 925-779-6923. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Sketches of suspects



following

following



arrival

arrival

