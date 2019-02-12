Antioch man arrested after stolen truck slams into Antioch house following police chase on Sunday night
By Lt. Tarra Mendes, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau
On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at approximately 11:33 PM, an Antioch Police Officer spotted a white Ford F250 and determined that the plates attached to it did not belong to that vehicle. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The driver ultimately lost control of the vehicle crashed into a residence on Golden Bear Drive.
While attempting to take the suspect into custody, identified as 53-year-old Mark Dickinson of Antioch, he resisted and a police service dog assisted in taking him into custody. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Concord. No residents were injured as a result of the collision. The case is still currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
