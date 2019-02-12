«
»

Antioch man arrested after stolen truck slams into Antioch house following police chase on Sunday night

By Lt. Tarra Mendes, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at approximately 11:33 PM, an Antioch Police Officer spotted a white Ford F250 and determined that the plates attached to it did not belong to that vehicle. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The driver ultimately lost control of the vehicle crashed into a residence on Golden Bear Drive.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, identified as 53-year-old Mark Dickinson of Antioch, he resisted and a police service dog assisted in taking him into custody. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Concord. No residents were injured as a result of the collision. The case is still currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

See video by NBC Bay Area News, here.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 2:35 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply