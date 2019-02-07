Antioch author Debo Richards will be signing and selling copies of her book Songs of Redemption on Saturday, February 9 at the Solid Rock Café from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The restaurant is located at 422 W. 2nd Street in historic downtown Antioch.

Richards is a nursing instructor, owner of M&D Specialty Collections an African clothing, jewelry and art store on W. 2nd Street next door to the Solid Rock Café, and writes poetry and lyrics for songs.

Her husband is an artist whose paintings are on display in her store. According to her biography, she is blessed with wonderful children.

She is the apple of Gods eye, tried by fire and refined as gold. Her book Songs of Redemption testifies of the faithfulness of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.



Share this: