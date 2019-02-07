New Afrique Restaurant offers authentic African cuisine, entertainment and hospitality in Antioch

By Allen Payton

Authentic African cuisine is now served in Antioch at the new Afrique Restaurant. On January 21, 2019, owners Olakunle Ayodeji, Elizabeth Ayodeji-Falase who are from Nigeria, and their son Tunde Falase, launched their upscale restaurant where African décor, culture and hospitality abound. Located in the Orchard Square Business Complex, at 2370 Buchanan Road in the former La Plaza Mexican Restaurant location in Antioch, the restaurant features dining, entertainment and banquet services for parties of up to 65 guests.

On Tuesdays, Senior citizens will enjoy half off the price of food items. On Fridays guests will enjoy a “Friday Fiesta” after-work groove from 5-8 pm, with 20% off total-tab discounts and music in tribute to musician Hugh Masakela (“Grazing In The Grass”) circa 1968. Afrique, which is the French word for Africa, also offers entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays, as well.

Afrique Restaurant’s founder, Olakunle – whose nickname is “Flash” – operated a restaurant in his earlier life, and for 20 years he nursed the idea of building a restaurant serving authentic African cuisine. Finding the right location held back his dreams, but he kept searching and found Afrique’s location, now entirely renovated after complete reconstruction with all new decor. It was the perfect venue to launch his dreams. Now Flash and family offer their warm invitation to all in his native language: “E Kaabo” – “Welcome!”

Elizabeth serves as the Restaurant Manager/ Chief Cook and Tunde is the Floor Manager/ Server Supervisor in the family business.

Visiting cooks from different countries in Africa will be rotated by invitation, from time to time. Locally sourced ingredients like spinach, collard greens, okra, and jute leaf (ewedu) will come from the San Joaquin Valley, and beef and goat meat come from a nearby ranch. Authentic African spices are sourced from a bonded African food distributor in the Bay Area.

For more information, hours of operation, and the Afrique menu visit the website at AfriqueRestaurant.com to make online reservations and subscribe to email updates. Bring the family and head to Afrique Restaurant to enjoy the tastes, the flavors, the colors, hospitality and the fun of Africa few have savored.



