Antioch’s Cornerstone Christian School Varsity Cheerleaders win 2019 JAMZ National Cheer Competition

Cornerstone Christian School’s Varsity Cheerleaders rocked the JAMZ National Cheer Competition on January 27th in Las Vegas, Nevada winning the National Title for their Division.

Cornerstone’s Cheerleaders worked tirelessly for months and it showed in their outstanding performance with zero deductions on their routine.

The following message was posted on the school’s Facebook page congratulating the team:

“Congratulations to the varsity cheerleaders on winning the JAMZ National Championship!!!

We are incredibly proud of all their hard work. The way they do their best and never quit, brings honor to Christ. Great job ladies.

We are so thankful for the coaches that lead this team. Our cheer team is a reflection of your commitment and dedication!

Go Cougars!”

Cornerstone Christian School is located at 1745 E. 18th Street in Antioch. For more information visit www.cornerstonechristianschool.net.

